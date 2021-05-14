 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PolarityTE Stock Drops On Wider Than Expected Q1 Loss, SkinTE Transitions To BLA Pathway

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:
PolarityTE Stock Drops On Wider Than Expected Q1 Loss, SkinTE Transitions To BLA Pathway

PolarityTE Inc (NASDAQ: PTEreported a Q1 EPS loss of $(0.24), missing the consensus of $(0.12) loss, but better than $(0.39) loss a year ago. Sales of $4.71 million increased 31% sequentially and over 400% on a Y/Y basis.

SkinTE revenues were up 44% Q/Q to $1.73 million, and Contract services revenues were $2.98 million, compared to $2.39 million in Q4 2020 and $505k in Q1 2020.

SkinTE Biologic License Application (BLA) Update: In light of the FDA's announcement related to 'enforcement discretion' that states that 361 HCT/P products will not be extended beyond May 31, the company will now transition to the BLA pathway for SkinTE and will terminate commercial sales of SkinTE and wind down commercial operations.

It will file an investigational new drug application (IND) for SkinTE under Section 351 of the Public Health Service Act.

Roughly $3.0 million of total property and equipment is related to commercial SkinTE operations, of which the company has determined approximately $2.5 million can be repurposed primarily as R&D equipment.

PolarityTE is reiterating its guidance on submitting an IND to the FDA in the second half of 2021.

What is the 351 versus 361 Regulatory Framework? The FDA generally regulates regenerative medicine technologies through Sections 351 and 361 of the Public Health Service Act.

These two regulatory pathways differ markedly in terms of the time, effort, and expense required to bring a product to market in the U.S.

351 products are regulated as drugs or biologics, while 361 products, comparatively, are largely unregulated.

Earlier this week, data from the diabetic foot ulcer trial showed that 70% of patients receiving SkinTE plus SOC had wound closure at 12 weeks versus 34% of patients receiving SOC alone.

Price Action: PTE shares dropped 14.5% at $1.06 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTE)

28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
13 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings Government News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com