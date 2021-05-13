Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data From RP-L102, RP-L201 Gene Therapy Programs
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) has announced positive data from its Fanconi Anemia (FA), Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) gene therapy programs.
- Data were presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting.
- RP-L102 for FA showed evidence of preliminary engraftment in at least six of nine patients.
- Although preliminary, four out of the five patients anticipated necessary for a positive trial outcome have initially met the minimum 10% MMC resistance threshold in the bone marrow on at least one occasion, including two patients at 6-months post-treatment.
- RP-L102 demonstrated a favorable safety profile. One patient experienced a Grade 2 transient infusion-related reaction.
- All four LAD-I patients with follow-up between 3 to 18 months after RP-L201 treatment had CD18 expression that exceeded the 4-10% threshold associated with survival into adulthood and consistent peripheral blood vector copy number, demonstrating durable clinical benefit.
- All of these patients have been free of serious infections since hospital discharge following RP-L201 therapy.
- RP-L301 for Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency showed no serious safety issues or infusion-related complications observed up to 9-months post-treatment. RP-L301 continued to be well-tolerated.
- Price Action: RCKT shares are up 2.3% at $42.57 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Health Care General