CureVac-GSK's Second-Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Encouraging Action Against Variants In Animal Study
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) have released positive early data from a preclinical study of its second-generation COVID-19 vaccine with signs that the candidate could also provide good protection against some variants of the virus.
- Preclinical studies showed strong immune responses in rats, with significant neutralization of variants first discovered in the U.K., South Africa, and Denmark.
- Human trials are expected to start in the third quarter.
- The shot dubbed CV2CoV is based on a new messenger-RNA backbone which differs from CureVac's first-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, currently in late-stage clinical testing.
- The next-gen vaccine candidate is designed to allow for strong immune responses at low doses.
- It induced high levels of antigen production as well as strong and dose-dependent immune responses in vaccinated animals.
- In February, the companies said that the next-generation candidate would be ready for use in 2022 as part of a €150 million collaboration.
- CureVac is also expected to publish data from advanced trials of its first-generation mRNA vaccine in the coming weeks.
- Price Action: CVAC shares are up 5.9% at $99.5, while GSK stock is trading 0.44% lower at $38.17 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
