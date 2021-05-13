Curis Shares Drop On Safety Issues From Leukemia Study With CA-4948; Q1 Earnings Missing Estimates
- Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) stock gained momentum yesterday in reaction to updated data from its Phase 1/2 study of CA-4948 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
- Four objective responses were recorded with signs of hematologic recovery.
- The data published from 15 patients showed bone marrow blast reductions in all tested doses - 200 milligrams, 300 milligrams, and 400 milligrams twice daily.
- But today, in its Q1 earnings release, the company updated that the 500mg twice daily dosing regimen in the AML/MDS study has exceeded the maximum tolerated dose according to protocol guidelines.
- Two patients in the cohort were observed to have dose-limiting toxicities, one of whom had severe rhabdomyolysis (breakdown of muscle tissue), and the other experienced severe syncope (fainting or passing ou caused by a temporary drop in the amount of blood that flows to the brain).
- Both the adverse events resolved after discontinuation of dosing, said the company.
- Also, the company reported non-clinical data to be presented in a poster at EHA demonstrating synergistic antitumor activity of CA-4948 in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax in leukemia cells.
- Earnings Update: Curis reported a Q1 EPS loss of $(0.11), which missed the analyst consensus loss estimate of $(0.09) but is narrower than the loss of $(0.280 reported a year ago.
- Sales of $2.19 million also missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.64 million and were down 19.2% Y/Y.
- Cash and equivalents totaled $168.4 million, which is expected to fund its planned operations into 2024.
- Price Action: CRIS shares dropped 14.9% at $13.85 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap FDA General