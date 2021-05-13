CDC Panel Backs Using Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For 12-15 Age Group
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopted the recommendation of a federal advisory committee that said the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for adolescents ages 12-15, opening the door for its widespread use starting today.
- The CDC panel met to discuss the merits of the vaccine in that age group after the FDA signed off Monday on the shots. That prompted some cities to start administering them Tuesday, but the CDC’s clearance will make them more widely available.
- Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsed the change, which was adopted 14-0 with one abstention.
- President Joe Biden called the endorsement “one more giant step in our fight against the pandemic.”
- CDC officials noted that no serious adverse events were associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot in 12- to 15-year-olds out of more than 2,000 children in the companies’ clinical trial.
- The vaccine was found to be 100% effective in the clinical trial of 12- to 15-year-olds. No deaths were reported. More serious side effects were common in the vaccine group, with about 11% reporting things such as pain at the injection site that prevented daily activity, severe fever, headache, or muscle pain.
- CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) also announced that children could begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments at more than 5,600 pharmacy locations nationwide.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.786 at $39.35, and BNTX stock is trading 1.41% lower at $183.50 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
