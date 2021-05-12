Emergent Initiates Quality Enhancement Plan For Troubled Baltimore Vaccine Facility
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has been in headlines after its Baltimore plant has drawn the scrutiny of the FDA.
- A manufacturing mix-up ruined 15 million Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Baltimore plant.
- Last month, the FDA completed its inspection of the troubled vaccine manufacturing plant and released a couple of blistering observations on the cross-contamination, sanitary issues, and lack of staff training.
- Today, Emergent responded to FDA’s observations with a comprehensive quality enhancement plan.
- Emergent said it has already started making improvements and is committed to making the necessary short and long-term enhancements to meet or exceed FDA’s standards.
- The company is continuing into an ongoing dialogue with the FDA and Johnson & Johnson to resume production.
- Price Action: EBS shares are trading 1.3% higher at $59.55 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
