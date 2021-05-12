 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emergent Initiates Quality Enhancement Plan For Troubled Baltimore Vaccine Facility

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
Emergent Initiates Quality Enhancement Plan For Troubled Baltimore Vaccine Facility
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has been in headlines after its Baltimore plant has drawn the scrutiny of the FDA.
  • manufacturing mix-up ruined 15 million Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Baltimore plant.
  • Last month, the FDA completed its inspection of the troubled vaccine manufacturing plant and released a couple of blistering observations on the cross-contamination, sanitary issues, and lack of staff training.
  • Today, Emergent responded to FDA’s observations with a comprehensive quality enhancement plan
  • Emergent said it has already started making improvements and is committed to making the necessary short and long-term enhancements to meet or exceed FDA’s standards. 
  • The company is continuing into an ongoing dialogue with the FDA and Johnson & Johnson to resume production. 
  • Price Action: EBS shares are trading 1.3% higher at $59.55 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBS + JNJ)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Cannabis Industry Salary Report: Increased Demand For Top Talent As Salaries Continue To Surge
Tech Downturn Advances, With Apple, Tesla Coming Under Early Pressure
What's Going On With Novavax Stock?
FDA Outlines Plan For Restarting Facility Inspections Halted Due To Pandemic
FDA To Hold AdCom Meeting For Expanding Use COVID-19 Vaccine In Children
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com