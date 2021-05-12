CDC Advisory Panel To Vote On Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Use In Adolescents Today: CNBC
- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) advisory panel is scheduled to vote today on the use of Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 12 to 15.
- The meeting comes two days after the FDA approved the emergency use of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years.
- The meeting is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.
- Before the vote, medical experts will assess Pfizer and BioNTech’s clinical trial data and offer their opinions on the vaccine, including whether the benefits outweigh the risks for use in adolescents.
- In late March, data from the Phase 3 trial conducted in over 2,000 adolescents showed its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated 100% efficacy and substantial antibody responses.
- Side effects were generally consistent with those seen in adults.
- Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told reporters on Monday that he expected the first shots for young teens to be administered as soon as Thursday, pending the panel’s endorsement and approval from the CDC director.
- In a statement Monday, acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock assured parents that the agency “undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data” before clearing it for use in younger teens.
- Trials are underway testing Covid vaccines in kids under age 12. Still, researchers expect those trials to take longer because they are gradually studying younger age groups and experimenting with lower doses after the vaccines prove to be safe in older kids.
- Approval by the FDA for kids under age 12 could come in the second half of this year.
- “In July, the first results could be available for the five to 12-year-olds, in September for the younger children,” said BioNTech’s Chief Executive Ugur Sahin.
- Price Action: PFE shares are trading 0.76% higher at $39.54, while BNTX shares are down 3.53% at $191.02 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
