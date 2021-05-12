Caladrius Biosciences, Cassava Sciences Secure Non-Dilutive Funding For Product Development
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) has received $1.4 million in non-dilutive funding as an approved participant of the Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program sponsored by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
- The Program enables qualifying companies to sell a percentage of their New Jersey net operating losses and research and development tax credits to unrelated qualifying corporations.
- Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has been awarded a new $2.7 million research grant award from the National Institutes of Health.
- The grant will be used to fund its upcoming Phase 3 program with simufilam, its drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease.
- Price Action: CLBS shares are trading 0.68% lower at $1.45, and SAVA shares are down 2.73% at $38.16 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Alzheimer's diseaseBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Small Cap General