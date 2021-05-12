 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Repeat Doses Of Evolus' Frown Lines Treatment Are Safe, With Decreasing Rates Of Adverse Events

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Share:
Repeat Doses Of Evolus' Frown Lines Treatment Are Safe, With Decreasing Rates Of Adverse Events
  • Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) has announced two newly published peer review studies in Aesthetic Surgery Journal that provide supportive evidence of the safety and efficacy of repeat doses of prabotulinumtoxinA (Jeuveau) to decrease the appearance of glabellar lines (also known as frown lines between the eyes).
  • The two Phase 2 studies demonstrate that prolonged use of Jeuveau is safe and effective with repeat treatments.
  • Both studies were long-term (one year) designed to investigate the safety of repeat doses of 20 U prabotulinumtoxinA to treat glabellar lines.
  • In both studies, a trend towards longer retreatment periods was observed.
  • In addition, the percentage of patients who experienced an adverse event (AE) after treatment decreased with repeat exposure. The most reported AE was a headache. There were no serious adverse reactions related to the drug.
  • Jeuveau is marketed in the U.S. by Evolus. The product is sold by a partner in Canada as Nuceiva, with a European launch planned for early 2022.
  • Price Action: EOLS shares are down 1.37% at $8.62 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EOLS)

Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2021
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 300 Points; Teradata Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Qualtrics International Jumps After Q1 Results; Evolus Shares Slide
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com