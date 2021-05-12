Repeat Doses Of Evolus' Frown Lines Treatment Are Safe, With Decreasing Rates Of Adverse Events
- Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) has announced two newly published peer review studies in Aesthetic Surgery Journal that provide supportive evidence of the safety and efficacy of repeat doses of prabotulinumtoxinA (Jeuveau) to decrease the appearance of glabellar lines (also known as frown lines between the eyes).
- The two Phase 2 studies demonstrate that prolonged use of Jeuveau is safe and effective with repeat treatments.
- Both studies were long-term (one year) designed to investigate the safety of repeat doses of 20 U prabotulinumtoxinA to treat glabellar lines.
- In both studies, a trend towards longer retreatment periods was observed.
- In addition, the percentage of patients who experienced an adverse event (AE) after treatment decreased with repeat exposure. The most reported AE was a headache. There were no serious adverse reactions related to the drug.
- Jeuveau is marketed in the U.S. by Evolus. The product is sold by a partner in Canada as Nuceiva, with a European launch planned for early 2022.
