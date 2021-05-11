 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Phio Pharma's PH-762 Shows Encouraging Antitumor Efficacy In Preclinical Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Phio Pharma's PH-762 Shows Encouraging Antitumor Efficacy In Preclinical Studies
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock falls despite the company announcing positive new in vivo data showing that PH-762 significantly enhanced the antitumor efficacy of HER2-targeted CAR-T cells (HER2CART) in solid tumors.
  • Compared to untreated, HER2CART cells treated with PH-762 showed statistically significant and durable inhibition of tumor growth.
  • The data provided proof-of-concept for the application of PD-1 checkpoint silencing with INTASYL in CAR-T cells before adoptive cell therapy to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of CAR-T cell therapy in solid tumors.
  • "The results showed that PH-762 achieved PD-1 silencing efficiency of ~90% in nearly 100% of the HER2CART cells used in this study," stated Dr. Simon Fricker, Phio's VP of Research.
  • "In addition, these results are achieved by merely adding PH-762 to the HER2CART cell culture media, without the need for cell delivery vehicles or vectors, and without negative impact on cell growth/survival.
  • Price Action: PHIO shares are down 14.1% at $2.19 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHIO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancer tumorsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com