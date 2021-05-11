Phio Pharma's PH-762 Shows Encouraging Antitumor Efficacy In Preclinical Studies
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock falls despite the company announcing positive new in vivo data showing that PH-762 significantly enhanced the antitumor efficacy of HER2-targeted CAR-T cells (HER2CART) in solid tumors.
- Compared to untreated, HER2CART cells treated with PH-762 showed statistically significant and durable inhibition of tumor growth.
- The data provided proof-of-concept for the application of PD-1 checkpoint silencing with INTASYL in CAR-T cells before adoptive cell therapy to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of CAR-T cell therapy in solid tumors.
- "The results showed that PH-762 achieved PD-1 silencing efficiency of ~90% in nearly 100% of the HER2CART cells used in this study," stated Dr. Simon Fricker, Phio's VP of Research.
- "In addition, these results are achieved by merely adding PH-762 to the HER2CART cell culture media, without the need for cell delivery vehicles or vectors, and without negative impact on cell growth/survival.
- Price Action: PHIO shares are down 14.1% at $2.19 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.
