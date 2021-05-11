 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Publication In Breast Cancer Research Indicate Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics' IRX-2 May Hold Promise In Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
Publication In Breast Cancer Research Indicate Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics' IRX-2 May Hold Promise In Early-Stage Breast Cancer
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE: BTX) has announced a publication in Breast Cancer Research, which demonstrates how multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) may be used to characterize the immunological activity of IRX-2 in early-stage breast cancer.
  • IRX-2 is an allogeneic, cell-derived biologic with multiple active cytokine components, including IL-2, that act on various parts of the immune system associated with activation of the entire tumor microenvironment.
  • "Multiplex immunofluorescence combined with hierarchical linear modeling resulted in more precise estimates of treatment-related increases in stromal tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, PD-L1, and other metrics such as CD8+ tumor nest infiltration compared to conventional testing," said principal study investigator David Page.
  • The company said that hierarchical linear modeling could mitigate the effects of intratumoral heterogeneity on immune cell count estimations, thus allowing more efficient detection of treatment-related pharmocodynamic effects of an anticancer drug such as IRX-2.
  • The paper illustrates that IRX-2 increases immune cell infiltration and PD-L1 expression, suggesting that IRX-2 may hold promise in the combination of PD-L1-targeted therapy in early-stage breast cancer.
  • The company is conducting a Phase 2 trial to assess the efficacy and safety of IRX-2 in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.
  • Approximately 30 patients in total are expected to be enrolled. The primary efficacy endpoint is pathological complete response rate, evaluated at the time of definitive surgery.
  • Price Action: BTX shares are down 5.8% at $30.42 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTX)

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com