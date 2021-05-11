Publication In Breast Cancer Research Indicate Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics' IRX-2 May Hold Promise In Early-Stage Breast Cancer
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE: BTX) has announced a publication in Breast Cancer Research, which demonstrates how multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) may be used to characterize the immunological activity of IRX-2 in early-stage breast cancer.
- IRX-2 is an allogeneic, cell-derived biologic with multiple active cytokine components, including IL-2, that act on various parts of the immune system associated with activation of the entire tumor microenvironment.
- "Multiplex immunofluorescence combined with hierarchical linear modeling resulted in more precise estimates of treatment-related increases in stromal tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, PD-L1, and other metrics such as CD8+ tumor nest infiltration compared to conventional testing," said principal study investigator David Page.
- The company said that hierarchical linear modeling could mitigate the effects of intratumoral heterogeneity on immune cell count estimations, thus allowing more efficient detection of treatment-related pharmocodynamic effects of an anticancer drug such as IRX-2.
- The paper illustrates that IRX-2 increases immune cell infiltration and PD-L1 expression, suggesting that IRX-2 may hold promise in the combination of PD-L1-targeted therapy in early-stage breast cancer.
- The company is conducting a Phase 2 trial to assess the efficacy and safety of IRX-2 in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.
- Approximately 30 patients in total are expected to be enrolled. The primary efficacy endpoint is pathological complete response rate, evaluated at the time of definitive surgery.
- Price Action: BTX shares are down 5.8% at $30.42 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.
