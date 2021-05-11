Precision BioSciences Shares Move Higher As ARCUS Platform Shows Promising Gene Editing Approach For Transthyretin Amyloidosis
- Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) has announced new in vivo data using ARCUS genome editing platform resulting from a preclinical research collaboration with investigators at the University of Pennsylvania.
- Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Genetic & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting.
- Researchers reported preclinical results using ARCUS to knock out the transthyretin (TTR) gene responsible for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), a rare disease that leads to peripheral neuropathy or cardiomyopathy.
- In ARCUS-treated no-human primates (NHPs), high levels of genomic editing were achieved, resulting in substantial and persistent serum TTR reductions.
- Up to 46% indels were found at the genomic DNA locus, translating to ~80% editing of the TTR messenger RNA transcripts maintained between liver biopsies collected at 18 and 128 days post-AAV administration.
- Researchers found that high editing efficacy of the TTR gene was reflected in serum TTR levels, where there was an associated reduction of greater than 95% by day 21 post-vector administration in three out of the four ARCUS-treated NHPs.
- These serum TTR reductions endured to 250 days after a single AAV administration.
