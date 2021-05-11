 Skip to main content

Prothena Receives $60M Milestone Payment After Parkinson's Candidate Moves Forward In Mid-Stage Study With Dosing

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 6:57am   Comments
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) has dosed the first patient in the Phase 2b PADOVA study evaluating prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson's disease.
  • Prasinezumab is an anti-alpha synuclein antibody.
  • The event has triggered a $60 million milestone to Prothena from its worldwide collaboration with Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS: RHHBY).
  • Prothena has previously received $75 million in payments from Roche as part of this collaboration.
  • PADOVA is a Phase 2b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson's disease who are on stable symptomatic medication.
  • The study will enroll approximately 575 patients. The primary endpoint is time to meaningful progression on motor signs of the disease, as assessed by over 5 point increase from baseline in the Parkinson's Disease score.
  • Price Action: PRTA shares closed 5% lower at $23.39 on Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Parkinson’s DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

