Prothena Receives $60M Milestone Payment After Parkinson's Candidate Moves Forward In Mid-Stage Study With Dosing
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) has dosed the first patient in the Phase 2b PADOVA study evaluating prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson's disease.
- Prasinezumab is an anti-alpha synuclein antibody.
- The event has triggered a $60 million milestone to Prothena from its worldwide collaboration with Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS: RHHBY).
- Prothena has previously received $75 million in payments from Roche as part of this collaboration.
- PADOVA is a Phase 2b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson's disease who are on stable symptomatic medication.
- The study will enroll approximately 575 patients. The primary endpoint is time to meaningful progression on motor signs of the disease, as assessed by over 5 point increase from baseline in the Parkinson's Disease score.
- Price Action: PRTA shares closed 5% lower at $23.39 on Monday.
