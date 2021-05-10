What's Up WIth BioNTech Stock And CureVac Stock Today?
BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares were trading higher by 8.27% at $198.80 in Monday’s premarket session after the company announced a Chinese joint venture to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.
BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases including COVID-19.
CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares were trading higher by 5.08% at $105.50 amid reports that the company's COVID-19 vaccine is close to receiving European approval.
More than the COVID-19 vaccine, CureVac a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid that has the potential to improve the lives of people. The company's product portfolio includes clinical and pre-clinical candidates across multiple disease indications in oncology, prophylactic vaccines and protein therapy.
