 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Partnered ADC Shows Promise In Hard-To-Treat Breast Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 6:48am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Partnered ADC Shows Promise In Hard-To-Treat Breast Cancer
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo (OCTMKTS: DSNKY) have announced an update from their second antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program that is showing promise in hard-to-treat breast cancer.
  • The ADC, datopotamab deruxtecan, posted a 43% response rate and five confirmed complete or partial responses among 21 patients with triple-negative breast cancer, according to cohort data from the TROPION-PanTumor01 Phase 1 study presented at the virtual ESMO Breast annual meeting 2021.
  • The majority of those patients were treated with 6-mg doses of the drug, while two received an 8-mg high dose.
  • Five confirmed complete (CR) or partial responses (PR) were also seen, with four additional CR/PRs awaiting confirmation at the time of data cutoff on January 8. A disease control rate of 95% was also observed.
  • Meanwhile, the TNBC cohort reported zero cases of interstitial lung disease.
  • The drug combines an antibody targeting TROP2 that's conjugated using a stable linker with a potent topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. It has a lower drug-to-antibody ratio that Daiichi suggests should both boost cell-killing activity and limit side effects.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are trading 0.8% higher at $54.25 during the premarket session on the last check Monday, while DSNKY shares closed $25.86 on Friday

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DSKYF + DSNKY)

LogicBio Therapeutics, CANbridge Ink Partnership For Development Of Gene Therapy Candidates
Daiichi Axes Sanofi Vaccine Pact After Pertussis Jab Manufacturing Faces Snag
Daiichi Takes mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Into Human Trials
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com