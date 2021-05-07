 Skip to main content

Medicenna's MDNA55 Data From Mid-Stage Brain Cancer Study Published In Peer-Reviewed Clinical Cancer Research

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Medicenna's MDNA55 Data From Mid-Stage Brain Cancer Study Published In Peer-Reviewed Clinical Cancer Research
  • Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MDNAannounced the peer-reviewed publication of clinical data from its Phase 2b trial evaluating MDNA55 in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM).
  • The Phase 2b trial evaluated MDNA55, an interleukin-4 (IL-4)-guided toxin, as a treatment for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer.
  • Results show that the median overall survival (OS) was 11.8 months, which is longer than what would be expected from the approved drugs carmustine (OS of 5.1 – 7.5 months), lomustine (OS of 7.1 – 9.8 months), or temozolomide (OS of 5.4 – 9.9 months).
  • Notably, the data also shows a potential link between patients experiencing radiographic progression and those exhibiting insufficient MDNA55 penetration into the tumor, suggesting that at least a portion of patients who did not respond well to MDNA55 may have benefited from higher drug concentrations.
  • These analyses supplement previously presented findings observed in Medicenna's proposed patient population showing an 81% tumor control rate (26/32) and a median OS of 15.7 months, which represents a >100% improvement compared to an external control arm (median OS of 7.2 months).
  • Medicenna is currently pursuing a partnership strategy to facilitate MDNA55's further development through the planned Phase 3 clinical trial.
  • Price Action: MDNA shares are up 5.4% at $3.7 during the market trading hours on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: brain cancer Briefs cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

