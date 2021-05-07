 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi, Tremelimumab Combo Boosts Overall Survival In Lung Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 11:57am   Comments
  • A combination of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab), tremelimumab, and chemotherapy has extended overall survival (OS) when used as a first-line treatment for stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • A final analysis of data from the POSEIDON Phase 3 study shows that the combination demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful OS benefit versus chemotherapy alone.
  • The trial also tested a combination of Imfinzi plus chemotherapy, which, while showing a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus chemotherapy, failed to improve OS significantly.
  • Each combination demonstrated an acceptable safety profile, and no new safety signals were identified.
  • The data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.62% at $53.81 during the market trading session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

