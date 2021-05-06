SpringWorks In-Licenses TEAD Inhibitor Portfolio For Solid Tumor Settings
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuven) and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) for the in-license of small molecule inhibitors of the TEA domain (TEAD) family of transcription factors for biomarker-defined solid tumors driven by aberrant Hippo pathway signaling.
- The licensed portfolio includes advanced lead compounds and multiple backup compounds from diverse chemical series.
- The company expects to nominate a development candidate and start preclinical studies in 2022.
- Under the terms of the agreement, SpringWorks will pay KU Leuven and VIB an upfront payment of $11 million.
- KU Leuven and VIB are also eligible to receive up to $285 million in milestone payments and tiered single-digit percentage royalties based on any future net sales.
- The company closed the March quarter with cash and equivalents of $541 million.
- Price Action: SWTX shares closed at 68.44 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Solid TumorBiotech Earnings News Health Care Contracts General