Single Shot Of AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Provide 87% Protection, South Korea Study Shows: Reuters
- According to real-world data released by South Korea, one dose of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) was 86.6% effective in preventing infections among people aged 60 and older, reports Reuters.
- Data revealed by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed the Pfizer/BioNTech shot was 89.7% effective in preventing infection at least two weeks after a first dose was given. In comparison, the AstraZeneca shot was 86.0% effective.
- The analysis was based on more than 3.5 million people in South Korea aged 60 and older for two months from February 26 and included 521,133 people who received a first dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot.
- There were 1,237 COVID-19 cases in the data, and only 29 were from the vaccinated group, the KDCA said.
- Health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho said the possibility of side effects, including blood clotting, is "extremely low," and they are mostly curable.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.98% at $39.61, BNTX shares are down 3.48% at $171.22, and AZN shares are up 1.05% at $53.49 during the market trading session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga