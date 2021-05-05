Pfizer's Hospira To Call Back Hospital Anesthetics Due To Mislabeling
- Pfizer’s Inc (NYSE: PFE) Hospira will recall one lot of each of the injectable hospital anesthetics bupivacaine hydrochloride (HCL) and lidocaine HCL following an investigation revealing that a portion of each lot was mislabeled as the other product.
- Hospira’s assessment of the potential risk to patients concluded that the use of the impacted product is likely to cause adverse events of moderate to high severity.
- If a patient were to receive 1% lidocaine instead of 0.5% bupivacaine, they could be underdosed, potentially leading to subpar pain management and failure of surgical anesthesia, Hospira said.
- On the other hand, a patient who receives an affected bupivacaine dose in place of lidocaine could overdose, which could cause seizures, low oxygen and-or elevated carbon dioxide levels in the blood, and more.
- Hospira said a bupivacaine overdose could also lead to cardiovascular issues like irregular heartbeat, cardiac arrest, and cardiac flatline.
- The products were shipped across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Guam between December 29, 2020, and April 15, 2021.
- The bupivacaine lot was due to expire in July 2022, while the lidocaine batch was good until August 2022.
- On that front, Pfizer is also building a new $450 million sterile injectables facility in Portage, Michigan, dubbed as its Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) facility.
- Price Action: PFE shares are trading 1.6% higher at $40.62 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
