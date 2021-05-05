 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chiasma Stock Shoots Up On Being Acquired By Amryt Pharma In All Stock Deal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:52am   Comments
Share:
Chiasma Stock Shoots Up On Being Acquired By Amryt Pharma In All Stock Deal
  • Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYThas agreed to acquire Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) in an all-stock combination. Each Chiasma shares will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares, each representing five Amryt ordinary shares.
  • The transaction is expected to accelerate and diversify Amryt's growing revenues, and Amryt expects to deliver estimated annual cost synergies of approximately $50M.
  • Dr. Joe Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of Amryt, said, "this deal further solidifies our position as a global leader in treating rare and orphan conditions."
  • The combined business will have three approved commercial products, and the combined portfolio of products offers a pathway to a potential $1 billion of peak revenues.
  • Lead development candidate, Oleogel-S10, is currently progressing through the regulatory process in the US and EU and, if approved, will bring a portfolio of commercial products to four.
  • Management will host a webcast and conference call today at 8:30 A.M. ET.
  • Price Action: AMYT shares fell 0.31% at $12.80, CHMA shares are up 37% to $3.88 in the premarket trading session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHMA + AMYT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athenex, NeoGenomics And Amryt In M&A Mix, European Nod For Roche's Cancer Immunotherapy, Earnings Deluge Continues
Week Ahead In Biotech (May 2-8): ChemoCentryx Adcom, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, Earnings Deluge
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Wave Life Sciences Pulls Plug On 2 Assets, Amarin's Vascepa Snags European Approval, Biocept Jumps On Earnings
Highlights From Day 2 Of Benzinga's Biotech Small Cap Conference
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com