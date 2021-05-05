Cocrystal Pharma Shares Plunge On $40M Equity Raise At 28% Discount
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co LLC, under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase 26 million shares at $1.54 per share.
- The offer price is at a 28% discount from the last close price of $2.14 and is expected to close by May 7.
- Cocrystal will use the gross proceeds of approximately $40 million to expand its COVID-19 and Influenza treatment development programs, general corporate purposes, and working capital.
- Earlier this week, the company announced positive preclinical data on the CDI-45205 COVID-19 candidate, launch a second COVID-19 program with additional antiviral compounds for development.
- Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating and a $4.50 per share price target.
- Price Action: COCP shares dropped 24.8% to $1.61 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
