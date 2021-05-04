 Skip to main content

Pfizer's BCMA/CD3 Bispecific Candidate Study Derailed Amid Safety Woes

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFEhas paused enrollment in a pivotal trial of its anti-BCMA bispecific antibody after seeing three cases of peripheral neuropathy in an earlier-stage study.
  • In February, Pfizer took its BCMA bispecific elranatamab, also known as PF-06863135, into a pivotal Phase 2 study on the strength of the 80% overall response rate it saw in 20 patients treated in Phase 1.
  • The pause was triggered by the discovery of three cases of peripheral neuropathy in the Phase 1 trial.
  • Pfizer disclosed the BCMA setback as part of a first-quarter update that also covered the status of its DMD gene therapy fordadistrogene movaparvovec, formerly known as PF-06939926. 
  • Dosing in a phase 3 trial of the gene therapy began at ex-U.S. sites late last year.
  • However, Pfizer is yet to get the green light to start dosing at U.S. sites and does not expect to do so in the first half of 2021.
  • The first-quarter update also brought news of the discontinuation of two projects. Pfizer is stopping work on IL-10 drug Dekavil in ulcerative colitis, and JAK3/TEC inhibitor ritlecitinib in rheumatoid arthritis.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.32% at $39.70 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Peripheral NeuropathyBiotech News Health Care FDA General

