Incyte's Q1 Jakafi Sales Hit By Pandemic; Reaffirms 2021 Guidance

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Incyte's Q1 Jakafi Sales Hit By Pandemic; Reaffirms 2021 Guidance
  • Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCYreported Q1 earnings of $0.67, better than the consensus of $0.64, but sales of $604.7 million fell short of expectations of $659.2 million.
  • Overall product and royalty revenues increased 6% Y/Y stemming from a 1% increase in Jakafi's (ruxolitinib) net product revenues of $465.7 million, the launch of Pemazyre, and higher product royalty revenues from Jakavi and Olumiant.
  • A decline in new patient starts impacted the growth rate of Jakafi due to the COVID-19 pandemic and typical seasonal effects.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $2.0 billion.
  • Guidance: Incyte reaffirmed FY21 Jakafi Net Product Revenues $2.125 - $2.2 billion.
  • Price Action: INCY shares are down 4.47% at $81.7 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

