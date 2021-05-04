Soleno Therapeutics' DCCR Treatment Shows Improvement In Multiple Behavioral Domains In Prader-Willi Syndrome Patients
- Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) has announced the presentation of behavioral outcomes data from its ongoing open-label extension study (C602) of DCCR (diazoxide choline) for Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
- Prader-Willi Syndrome is characterized by a chronic feeling of insatiable hunger that severely diminishes the quality of life.
- Data were presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting.
- Through the 48 interviews, 39 behavioral outcomes were identified in seven outcome domains, with an average of 22±5.9 behaviors reported.
- The three most frequently reported domains were Food-seeking Behaviors, Mealtime Behaviors, and Daily Life Behaviors.
- 83% of the participants reported a positive change in one or more behavioral outcomes on DCCR, more than 70% reported positive changes in one quarter or more of behaviors. In comparison, 48% reported positive changes in more than half of behaviors.
- 23% of participants reported a negative behavior change, and 6% reported more than one negative change
- Price Action: SLNO shares are down 0.8% at $1.18 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Prader-Willi SyndromeBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General