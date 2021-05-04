 Skip to main content

AbCellera-Lilly Partnered Second COVID-19 Antibody Enters Human Trials

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 9:31am   Comments
AbCellera-Lilly Partnered Second COVID-19 Antibody Enters Human Trials
  • AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) has announced that a second antibody from its collaboration with Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY), LY-CoV1404, has entered clinical trials in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
  • Lilly has expanded its ongoing BLAZE-4 trials to evaluate LY-CoV1404 alone and together with other monoclonal antibodies.
  • AbCellera released preclinical data showing LY-CoV1404 binds to a rarely mutated region of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and neutralizes all currently known variants of concern, including those first identified in the U.K., South Africa, Brazil, California, and New York.
  • LY-CoV1404 blocks viral binding to ACE2 by targeting a highly conserved epitope on the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein receptor binding domain.
  • LY-CoV1404 is developed from a fully human monoclonal antibody identified from a blood sample obtained approximately 60 days after symptom onset from a convalescent COVID-19 patient.
  • Price Action: ABCL shares are up 2.88% at $26, and LLY shares are up 0.69% at $187.20 on the last check Tuesday.

