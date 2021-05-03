What is Priming WELL Health Tech for Growth in the Tech Enabled Healthcare Sector?

Benzinga had the opportunity to interview WELL Health’s CEO, Hamed Shahbazi. The Vancouver-based company has an extensive portfolio of healthcare facilities it owns and operates. Its commitment to enhancing, protecting, and delivering tech-enabled healthcare is making it a force to be reckoned with.

WELL Health recently acquired CRH Medical, a company supplying products and anesthesia services to gastroenterologists in the U.S., for $4 a share. The move is excitingly expansive, promising in both profitability and mission achievement: “WELL looks at CRH not as just an incredibly powerful company in terms of what it does to our financial profile...we also get access to a substantial channel of physicians, and our objective is to sell more products and services to help those physicians. Additionally, we’d like to provide them with access to data protection services,” says Shahbazi.

As mentioned in the full interview, watch below for more from CEO Hamed Shahbazi.

“What’s a bit different about WELL is there’s a focus on tech-enabled healthcare. It’s really a purpose-driven company. It’s all about technology leveraging to help patients and practitioners, to empower them to better health,” Shahbazi said.

As the population grows, it’s going to need more doctors, the more digitally adept the better, to keep pace alongside a burgeoning human need for medical services and care.

Other areas WELL Health works in are data protection services, cybersecurity, and chronic disease management in addition to business process outsourcing including billing. Integrating holistic and mainstream care into single healthcare facilities is another focal point.

Cybersecurity in the medical sector is of extreme importance to protect patients and practitioners. “It's many times more valuable than financial data on the dark web,” Shahbazi said.

Using corporate power, strategy, and vision to help people get the best possible medical care within an efficient and flexible system is the powerhouse business model behind the company’s success. “WELL is positioned as a capital allocator. We wanted to be sure we could use our shares as currency because we’re very corporate-development driven,” Shahbazi said. “We don’t create a business unit unless there’s a big TAM (total available market) and our belief that each one of those business units can by itself be a multi-million dollar company.”

One factor driving increased and focused interest in tech-enabled healthcare is Covid-19. Virtual appointments, telehealth have become more dominant by necessity.

“A lot more people care about digital health because of Covid’s impact,” Shahbazi said.

What’s next for WELL Health? “We want to be more capable every single day so we can deliver. What I love about healthcare and why I’m so grateful to be in this industry. It's the original impact sector. This is one of the only sectors, if not the only sector, where by definition you know you're investing in impact-oriented people, those who are trying to do something truly valuable to help vulnerable people in scary situations,” Shahbazi said.

“We’re really proud of all the different ways in our ecosystem we help patients and help doctors.”

To learn more about WELL Health, visit www.well.company.