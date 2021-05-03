Cocrystal Pharma Stock Gains After Laying Out Plans To Launch Another COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) has announced progress on its COVID-19 antiviral drug candidates that target coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and it also plans to launch a second COVID-19 program with additional antiviral compounds for development, apart from CDI-45205.
- The company said that it had designed new chemical scaffolds to improve in vitro potency and pharmacokinetic properties. Lead discovery and optimization are ongoing.
- Identification of another SARS-CoV-2 preclinical lead for oral administration is anticipated this year.
- Additionally, the company is also developing novel SARS-CoV-2 inhibitors that block viral replication and transcription.
- In December last year, Cocrystal selected CDI-45205 as its lead coronavirus development candidate, obtained under an exclusive license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation (KSURF).
- CDI-45205 showed good bioavailability in mouse and rat pharmacokinetic studies via intraperitoneal injection and no cytotoxicity against various human cell lines. The company recently demonstrated a strong synergistic effect with the FDA-approved COVID-19 medicine remdesivir.
- Additionally, a proof-of-concept animal study demonstrated that daily injection of CDI-45205 exhibited favorable in vivo efficacy in MERS-CoV-2 infected mice.
- Price Action: COCP shares are up 0.85% at $1.19 on the last check Monday.
