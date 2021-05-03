 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Gains After Laying Out Plans To Launch Another COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
Share:
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Gains After Laying Out Plans To Launch Another COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate
  • Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) has announced progress on its COVID-19 antiviral drug candidates that target coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and it also plans to launch a second COVID-19 program with additional antiviral compounds for development, apart from CDI-45205.
  • The company said that it had designed new chemical scaffolds to improve in vitro potency and pharmacokinetic properties. Lead discovery and optimization are ongoing.
  • Identification of another SARS-CoV-2 preclinical lead for oral administration is anticipated this year.
  • Additionally, the company is also developing novel SARS-CoV-2 inhibitors that block viral replication and transcription.
  • In December last year, Cocrystal selected CDI-45205 as its lead coronavirus development candidate, obtained under an exclusive license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation (KSURF).
  • CDI-45205 showed good bioavailability in mouse and rat pharmacokinetic studies via intraperitoneal injection and no cytotoxicity against various human cell lines. The company recently demonstrated a strong synergistic effect with the FDA-approved COVID-19 medicine remdesivir.
  • Additionally, a proof-of-concept animal study demonstrated that daily injection of CDI-45205 exhibited favorable in vivo efficacy in MERS-CoV-2 infected mice.
  • Price Action: COCP shares are up 0.85% at $1.19 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COCP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19 COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com