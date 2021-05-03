 Skip to main content

Moderna Inks Supply Pact Of 500M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To COVAX Effort Starting Q4

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 6:49am   Comments
Moderna Inks Supply Pact Of 500M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To COVAX Effort Starting Q4
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has announced an agreement with vaccine promoter Gavi to supply up to 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to boost the global vaccination effort. Still, most of the shipments won’t arrive until next year.
  • Initially, 34 million doses will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The company will supply as many as 466 million doses in 2022 and potentially provide access to shots adapted to fight variants of the coronavirus in the future.
  • The terms of the agreement with Gavi weren’t disclosed.
  • The advance purchase agreement comes just days after the World Health Organization announced emergency approval for the Moderna vaccine that will pave the way for its rollout in the U.N.-backed COVAX program.
  • The arrangement means that Moderna can join the COVAX rollout that already includes vaccines from Oxford-AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN), which has the biggest role so far in the program, and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), which has committed far fewer doses to it.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 2.3% at $183 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General

