BioNTech - Pfizer COVID-19 Shot Expected To Be Effective Against Double Mutants, Says BNTX CEO: CNBC
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is “confident” that its COVID-19 vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is effective against a coronavirus variant first identified in India, CEO Ugur Sahin told CNBC.
- The B.1.617 strain, also referred to as the “double mutant,” was first spotted in India, and it contains two key mutations that have been found separately in other coronavirus variants.
- The variant is believed to be the main reason for the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases in India.
- Sahin said the German drugmaker had tested its two-dose vaccine, which is currently not available in India, against similar “double mutants.” Based on those data, Sahin said he feels assured the shot will still be protective.
- “We are evaluating [the strain] ... and the data will be available in the coming weeks,” he told CNBC.
- Additionally, Pfizer/BioNTech expect data from the COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids ages 5 to 11 years by July.
- If clinical trials go well and the FDA approves it, young children could get vaccinated by the end of the year, Dr. Ozlem Tureci, the co-founder and chief medical officer of BioNTech, told CNBC.
- Earlier today, the companies filed to expand the Conditional Marketing Authorization for its vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years in Europe.
- Price Action: BNTX shares are up 6.4% at $191.14, while PFE shares are down 0.01% at $38.59 during the market trading session on the last check Friday.
