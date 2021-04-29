Bausch Health Exploring Potential Divestiture Of Eye Care Units: Bloomberg
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) said in August that it would spin off its eye-care unit and operate it as an independent, publicly traded company. As a standalone company, Bausch + Lomb could be valued at $20 billion to $30 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
- The business has attracted interest from private equity bidders as well as strategic buyers.
- The unit includes eye-health products like contact lenses and surgical devices. Its Bausch + Lomb segment raked $1.24 billion in the fourth quarter.
- Bloomberg reported that the company hasn’t made a final decision on a sale and could still opt to spin off or keep the business. Bausch Health could also weigh a sale of part of the business instead of a complete divestiture.
- Bausch Health has been divesting non-core assets and paying down debt to improve its balance sheet and streamline its offerings.
- Last month, it announced the sale of Egyptian drug unit Amoun Pharmaceutical to Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ for $740 million.
- Valeant acquired Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc in 2013 in an $8.7 billion deal.
- Price Action: BHC shares are down 0.06% at $32.52 during market trading hours on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care Asset Sales General