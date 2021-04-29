 Skip to main content

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Jumps On Engineered Exosomes Development Pact

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 11:51am   Comments

  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) has signed an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Johns Hopkins University (JHU) to include engineered exosomes for vaccines and therapeutics as part of the Company's exosome technology portfolio.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Capricor has exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize, with the right to sublicense, IP related to exosome technology for applications across both vaccine and therapeutic areas.
  • Capricor is the co-owner of the intellectual property associated with the patent applications covered by the agreement.
  • Price Action: CAPR shares are up 6.6% at $4.21 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

