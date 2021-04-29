 Skip to main content

Hologic Shares Drop On Q2 Earnings Miss; Q3 Guidance Trail Consensus

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 9:20am   Comments
  • Hologic Inc (NASDAQ: HOLXposted second-quarter results that trailed the consensus forecast; however, the company tried to provide some cushion with a better third-quarter fueled by COVID-19 test revenue.
  • Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.59 missed the consensus of $2.61, while sales of $1.54 billion were roughly in-line.
  • Molecular diagnostics revenue of $935.3 million increased 390.6%, or 378.4% in constant currency, based on robust demand for its two SARS-CoV-2 assays that run on the fully automated Panther and Panther Fusion systems.
  • “Hologic posted very strong financial results in our second fiscal quarter in line with our guidance,” said Steve MacMillan, the company’s CEO. “Organic revenue doubled, driven by strong recovery and momentum in our base businesses, as well as our continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic. And earnings per share more than quadrupled.”
  • The company is upbeat about its business in months to come. “We forecast strong financial results in our third fiscal quarter, driven by continued strength and recovery in our base businesses, partially offset by a potentially conservative but still significant outlook for COVID test revenue given the rapidly evolving market dynamics,” explained Karleen Oberton, Hologic’s CFO.
  • Guidance: Hologic anticipates revenue from $1 to $1.07 billion in the fiscal third quarter, which trails the consensus forecast. Analysts had expected $1.29 billion.
  • It sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $1-$1.15, well below the analyst estimate of $1.83.
  • SVB Leerink analyst Richard Newitter maintains Hologic with an Outperform rating for the stock but lowered the price target from $94 to $85.
  • The company has been in M&A mode so far in 2021, picking up diagnostic developer Mobidiag for $795 millionSomatex for $64 millionand bioTheranostics for $230, and Diagenode for $159 million.
  • Price Action: HOLX shares slipped 3.74% at $69.69 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for HOLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021BairdMaintainsBuy

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings M&A News Guidance Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings

