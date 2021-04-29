Oncologic Drugs Adcomm Backs Merck's Keytruda, Roche's Tecentriq Accelerated Approvals In Bladder Cancer
- The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 5-3 in favor of keeping Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) accelerated approval alive as a first-line bladder cancer treatment, even after a Merck confirmatory trial failed.
- While the confirmatory trial did not show a benefit for Keytruda as a first-line treatment, much of the discussion centered on these subgroups of patients who might have no treatment options without Keytruda.
- The current nod allows Keytruda to be used in previously untreated patients who are cisplatin-ineligible and carboplatin-ineligible. It’s also approved for those who aren’t eligible for any platinum chemo, regardless of their PD-L1 status.
- Also, ODAC voted 10-1 in favor of keeping Roche Holdings AG’s (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) as a first-line treatment of cisplatin-ineligible patients with advanced/metastatic bladder cancer pending final overall survival results from a confirmatory trial, known as IMvigor130.
- On Tuesday, the committee members voted 7-2 to keep alive the accelerated approval for Tecentriq plus Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer while additional confirmatory trials are ongoing.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 5.15% at $73.12, and RHHBY is down 0.58% at $41.26 on the last check Thursday.
