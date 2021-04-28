 Skip to main content

Arrowhead's ARO-AAT Treatment Associated With Improved Fibrosis In Patients With Alpha-1 Liver Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 11:47am   Comments
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) has announced positive interim 48-week liver biopsy results from the Phase 2 AROAAT2002 study evaluating ARO-AAT for rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).
  • AATD is the lack of a protein made by the liver released into the bloodstream. AATD is a genetic disease that can affect the liver or lung. The alpha-1 protein is designed to protect tissues in the body from being attacked by its own enzymes.
  • The company co-develops this second-generation investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK).
  • The results demonstrated that ARO-AAT treatment led to a consistent and substantial reduction in intra-hepatic mutant AAT protein (Z-AAT), both Z-AAT monomer and Z-AAT polymer; a consistent decrease in histological globule burden; improvements in fibrosis; and improvements in other relevant biomarkers of liver health.
  • Four of the five patients achieved a 1 or greater stage improvement in the Metavir fibrosis stage, with no worsening of fibrosis in the fifth patient.
  • All five patients demonstrated reductions in histological globule assessment scores.
  • Total intra-hepatic Z-AAT decreased by 77-97%.
  • After 24 weeks of treatment with ARO-AAT in cohort 1 (n=4), two of the four patients achieved a 1 or greater stage improvement in the Metavir fibrosis stage, with no worsening of fibrosis in the other two patients.
  • Arrowhead intends to present additional interim AROAAT2002 data at an upcoming medical congress.
  • Price Action: ARWR shares are up 1.88% at $75.92 during market trading on the last check Wednesday.

