Akari Therapeutics' Nomacopan Secures Expediated Review Tag For Blistering Skin Disorder
- The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Akari Therapeutics Plc's (NASDAQ: AKTX) nomacopan to treat patients with moderate and severe Bullous Pemphigoid (BP).
- Nomacopan has also been granted orphan drug designation for nomacopan to treat BP by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
- Fast track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs.
- BP is a severe orphan autoimmune inflammatory blistering skin disease wherein both terminal complement activation (via complement component C5), and the lipid mediator leukotriene B4 (LTB4) have a central role in driving the disease.
- Akari's lead drug candidate, Nomacopan, is a C5 complement inhibitor that independently and specifically binds to and inhibits leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity.
- Price Action: AKTX shares are up 2.13% at $2.39 during the market trading session on the last check Wednesday.
