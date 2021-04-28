 Skip to main content

Akari Therapeutics' Nomacopan Secures Expediated Review Tag For Blistering Skin Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 10:25am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Akari Therapeutics Plc's (NASDAQ: AKTX) nomacopan to treat patients with moderate and severe Bullous Pemphigoid (BP).
  • Nomacopan has also been granted orphan drug designation for nomacopan to treat BP by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
  • Fast track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs.
  • BP is a severe orphan autoimmune inflammatory blistering skin disease wherein both terminal complement activation (via complement component C5), and the lipid mediator leukotriene B4 (LTB4) have a central role in driving the disease.
  • Akari's lead drug candidate, Nomacopan, is a C5 complement inhibitor that independently and specifically binds to and inhibits leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity.
  • Price Action: AKTX shares are up 2.13% at $2.39 during the market trading session on the last check Wednesday.

