Trillium Therapeutics' CD47 Assets Show Continued Anti-Tumor Activity In Hematologic Malignancies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 9:11am   Comments
  • Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) has provided a data update for TTI-622 and 621 programs in hematologic malignancies.
  • As of cut-off data April 12, TTI-622 monotherapy shows a 33% objective response rate (ORR) in relapsed/refractory (R/R) lymphomas at 0.8-18 mg/kg doses, including three new responses (1 Complete Response (CR) + 2 Partial Responses (PRs)) since last data disclosure at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting.
  • TTI-621 monotherapy shows 18-29% ORR in R/R T- and B-cell lymphomas at
  • 0.2-2.0 mg/kg doses, including 3 new responses (1 CR + 2 PRs) in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) since last data disclosure.
  • Both TTI-622 and TTI-621 have been well tolerated at doses up to 18 mg/kg and 2.0 mg/kg weekly, respectively; neither drug candidate reached a maximum tolerated dose level.
  • The company is also initiating Phase 1b/2 programs with TTI-622 and TTI-621 to initially cover seven indications (four hematological cancers, three solid tumors) and study TTI-622 and TTI-621 primarily in combination with other anti-cancer agents.
  • The company has dosed the first multiple myeloma patient in Phase 1a/1b study evaluating the combination of TTI-622 and carfilzomib plus dexamethasone.
  • Trillium expects a robust flow of new data updates and multiple catalysts in 2022.
  • As of March 31, 2021, Trillium had $276 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, sufficient to fund operations into 2023.
  • Price Action: TRIL shares are down 0.22% at $9.20 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

