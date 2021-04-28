Aldeyra Seeks To Raise $125M Via Equity To Support Reproxalap US Application
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) intends to sell $125 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million of shares.
- Aldeyra intends to use the net proceeds to prepare a potential marketing application submission of its lead compound, reproxalap, the preparations for its commercial launch, if approved, pipeline development programs, and working capital purposes.
- Jefferies and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Yesterday, the company announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 trial evaluating 0.25% reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis, sending shares to climb more than 30%.
- Data showed that Reproxalap easily achieved the primary endpoint of the study (reduction in eye itching) and secondary endpoints with a high level of statistical significance.
- Aldeyra's next step is to meet with the FDA about a path to approval for reproxalap. This meeting is expected to take place in the second half of this year, with a potential regulatory filing for approval on the way afterward.
- The company had cash and equivalents of $138.4 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price Action: ALDX shares are down 5.4% at $14.05 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
