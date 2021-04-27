 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eli Lilly Shares Drop After Missing Q1 Earnings On Lower COVID-19 Drug Demand; 2021 Guidance Lagging Consensus

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Share:
Eli Lilly Shares Drop After Missing Q1 Earnings On Lower COVID-19 Drug Demand; 2021 Guidance Lagging Consensus
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings and cut its forecast for full-year adjusted profit due to lower demand for its COVID-19 drugs.
  • The company posted net income of $1.35 billion, or $1.49 a share, in the quarter, down 7% from $1.457 billion, or $1.60 a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.87 missed the consensus of $2.14. Revenue rose 16% to $6.8 billion, below the estimate of $7 billion.
  • It recognized revenue of $810.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 for its COVID-19 antibodies.
  • The company also recognized asset impairment, restructuring, and other special charges of $211.6 million, stemming from the sale of the rights to Qbrexza and integration costs relating to the acquisition of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
  • Lilly updated its full-year guidance and expects the adjusted EPS to range from $7.80 to $8.00, down from its prior forecast of $7.75 to $8.40 per share, and well below the consensus estimate of $8.32.
  • The company sees 2021 revenue in the range of $26.6 billion to $27.6 billion, including an estimated $1 billion to $1.5 billion of revenue from COVID-19 therapies.
  • The U.S. government has stopped distributing Lilly's COVID-19 antibody-drug, bamlanivimab, as a standalone treatment therapy last month in response to new variants in the country that could be resistant to bamlanivimab when used alone.
  • Lilly said it would focus on combining bamlanivimab and its other COVID-19 antibody-drug etesevimab, which has been shown to neutralize more COVID-19 variants than bamlanivimab alone.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are trading 3.08% lower at $181.45 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Novartis Trail Q1 Estimates, Exec Departure At Applied Genetics, Patent Award For Scholar Rock, Aldeyra Data Readout
Recap: Eli Lilly Q1 Earnings
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 25-May 1): FDA Decisions For Sol-Gel, Protalix Bio, Ardelyx
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com