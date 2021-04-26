 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ne­oleuk­in's IL-2 Agonist Candidate Cleared To Start Phase 1 Trial In Solid Tumors

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
Ne­oleuk­in's IL-2 Agonist Candidate Cleared To Start Phase 1 Trial In Solid Tumors
  • The FDA has removed the clinical hold related to Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NLTX) investigational new drug application, to begin a Phase 1 program of its cancer immunotherapeutic candidate, NL-201.
  • Back in January this year, the FDA asked the company for more information on its de novo IL-5/IL-2 agonist for solid tumors before jumping into human trials.
  • The agency asked Neoleukin to develop a new assay for the therapy that would more accurately measure the amount of protein being administered to patients and ensure the correct dosing and administration of the drug.
  • The Phase 1 study will evaluate monotherapy, intravenous treatment with NL-201 in up to 120 patients with advanced, relapsed, or refractory solid tumors.
  • The trial will assess safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, pharmacodynamics, and antitumor activity.
  • In August 2019, the company went public after a reverse merger with Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, which took a 61.42% stake in the new company in exchange for $65 million in capital for Neoleukin.
  • Price Action: NLTX shares are down 2.9% at $11.99 in the market trading session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NLTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers Squibb's Skin Cancer Readout, Cellect Strikes Reverse Merger Deal, Lava Therapeutics Makes Nasdaq Debut
Earnings Scheduled For March 25, 2021
FDA Decisions For Pfizer, Eli Lilly And Bluebird Bio, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Plus New Data And Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com