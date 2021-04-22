Newly Launched Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plans $100M Debut On NASDAQ
- Just two months after Centessa Pharmaceuticals launched after the merger of 10 private biotech companies, the company has filed a $100 million IPO for listing on NASDAQ.
- Founded by Medicxi, Centessa in February raised a $250 million Series A round of funding.
- The Centessa portfolio consists of four clinical-stage programs, including two in late-stage clinical development and more than ten additional programs.
- Centessa’s most advanced candidate is lixivaptan, under development from one of the combined companies, Palladio Biosciences.
- Lixivaptan is an oral non-peptide, a new chemical agent that works by selectively suppressing the activity of the hormone vasopressin at the V2 receptor being developed for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
- The company has two Phase 2 candidates in its pipeline. SerpinPC for hemophilia A and B works as a specific inhibitor of the anticoagulant protease-activated protein C (APC).
- Imgatuzumab, a humanized, non-fucosylated, anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody, treats cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma other solid tumor indications.
- Another Centessa subsidiary, Orexia Therapeutics, is developing oral and intranasal orexin receptor agonists to treat narcolepsy type 1.
- Centessa filed to sell American Deposit Shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CNTA.”
