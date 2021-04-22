 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aptorum Shares Are Trading Higher On Immunomodulators Agreement For Autoimmune, Oncology Indications

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Aptorum Shares Are Trading Higher On Immunomodulators Agreement For Autoimmune, Oncology Indications
  • Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) has entered into a material transfer and option agreement with Yale University to evaluate a group of preclinical stage novel immunomodulators.
  • Aptorum also obtained an exclusive option to in-license the novel immunomodulators and related intellectual property rights, including patent rights and know-how, based on licensing terms according to a binding term sheet incorporated into the Agreement.
  • Under the arrangement, Aptorum will be responsible for assessing Yale's originally developed novel immunomodulators against lupus, arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, or other oncology indications.
  • Upon exercising its option to license, Aptorum will develop and commercialize one or more of these novel immunomodulators, as supported by Yale.
  • Price Action: APM shares are up 4.9% at $2.59 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APM)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Aptorum ALS-4 Study Starts Dosing In Healthy Volunteers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: oncologyBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com