AstraZeneca's MEDI5884-PCSK9 Inhibitor Combo Shows Promise In Heart Disease
- Most heart disease drugs are aimed at reducing the "bad" low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. However, strategies related to cutting LDL cholesterol and increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol are of interest in combating the risk of heart disease.
- HDL cholesterol is known as the "good" cholesterol because it helps remove other forms of cholesterol from the bloodstream. Higher levels of HDL cholesterol are associated with a lower risk of heart disease. Read more here.
- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) is working on boosting "good" high-density lipoprotein cholesterol as a potential treatment for reducing the risk of heart disease.
- Early data published in Science Translational Medicine shows that AZN's experimental antibody drug, MEDI5884, increases HDL-C in monkeys and people. When combined with a PCSK9 inhibitor, it appears to have a synergistic effect.
- MEDI5884 neutralizes a circulating enzyme called endothelial lipase, an enzyme that hydrolyzes HDL.
- In monkeys, blocking endothelial lipase with MEDI5884 increased plasma HDL-C in a lasting, dose-dependent manner.
- The company also tested the drug in a small Phase 1 study in 64 healthy volunteers. The treatment increased HDL-C, with no major side effects. The drug also increased the size and number of HDL particles.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.45% at $53.35 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
