Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Trading Higher On Earnings Beat, As Easing Of COVID-19 Concerns Boosted Topline And Bottomline Growth
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares have gained momentum as the surgical-robotics equipment company reported Q1 results well above Wall Street estimates.
- Revenue in the first quarter reached $1.29 billion, reflecting an 18% Y/Y increase. The consensus Wall Street estimate was $1.11 billion.
- Net income per share came in at $3.51 per share, beating the estimate of $2.63.
- There was one key underlying theme behind this strong quarterly performance: recovery from the impact of COVID-19. CEO Gary Guthart said, "We are pleased with this quarter's performance. Our performance reflects customers choosing Intuitive as COVID eases."
- The company shipped 298 da Vinci robotic surgical systems in Q1, up from 237 systems a year ago, driving systems revenue 30% higher year over year to $369 million.
- Instruments and accessories revenue jumped 14% to $706 million, primarily due to 16% growth in da Vinci procedures. Services revenue was flat year over year at $217.5 million.
- The company says that 16% procedure growth in Q1 was about the same as in the same quarter last year.
- The company kept spending under control, with operating expenses of $485.8 million, just 1.2% higher year over year.
- For FY21, procedure growth of 22%-26% is anticipated to be driven by U.S. general surgery, the company said in the Q1 2021 earnings conference call.
- In 2021, it expects pro forma gross profit margin to be within a range of between 70% and 71% of revenue.
- After a robust earnings beat, Intuitive Surgical has witnessed revision in target price from analysts, including:
- Increase in price target to $860 from $825 from SVB Leerink and with a Market Perform rating.
- Wells Fargo also increased the price target to $892 from $879 with an unchanged Overweight rating. The analyst notes that ISRG issued formal 2021 guidance for the first time.
- Piper Sandler raised PT to $840 from $735 and keeps a Neutral rating. Despite some lingering COVID-19 impact in the quarter, Intuitive posted "healthy" mid-teens procedure growth and a better than expected quarter from a robot placement perspective driven in part by more operating leases, says the analyst.
- Baird upgraded ISRG to Outperform from Neutral, and PT increased to $925 from $825.
- Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Underperform to Perform.
- Citi raised the firm's price target to $939 from $862 and reiterated a Buy rating.
- JPMorgan, too increased the PT to $900 from $840 with an Overweight rating unchanged.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target from $690 to $825 and kept a Hold rating.
- Price Action: ISRG shares increased 8.07% at $876.34 (stock's 52-week high) in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for ISRG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
|Apr 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
