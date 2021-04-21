 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Trading Higher On Earnings Beat, As Easing Of COVID-19 Concerns Boosted Topline And Bottomline Growth

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 11:20am   Comments
Share:
Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Trading Higher On Earnings Beat, As Easing Of COVID-19 Concerns Boosted Topline And Bottomline Growth
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares have gained momentum as the surgical-robotics equipment company reported Q1 results well above Wall Street estimates. 
  • Revenue in the first quarter reached $1.29 billion, reflecting an 18% Y/Y increase. The consensus Wall Street estimate was $1.11 billion. 
  • Net income per share came in at $3.51 per share, beating the estimate of $2.63.
  • There was one key underlying theme behind this strong quarterly performance: recovery from the impact of COVID-19. CEO Gary Guthart said, "We are pleased with this quarter's performance. Our performance reflects customers choosing Intuitive as COVID eases."
  • The company shipped 298 da Vinci robotic surgical systems in Q1, up from 237 systems a year ago, driving systems revenue 30% higher year over year to $369 million.
  • Instruments and accessories revenue jumped 14% to $706 million, primarily due to 16% growth in da Vinci procedures. Services revenue was flat year over year at $217.5 million. 
  • The company says that 16% procedure growth in Q1 was about the same as in the same quarter last year.
  • The company kept spending under control, with operating expenses of $485.8 million, just 1.2% higher year over year.
  • For FY21, procedure growth of 22%-26% is anticipated to be driven by U.S. general surgery, the company said in the Q1 2021 earnings conference call.
  • In 2021, it expects pro forma gross profit margin to be within a range of between 70% and 71% of revenue.
  • After a robust earnings beat, Intuitive Surgical has witnessed revision in target price from analysts, including:
    • Increase in price target to $860 from $825 from SVB Leerink and with a Market Perform rating. 
    • Wells Fargo also increased the price target to $892 from $879 with an unchanged Overweight rating. The analyst notes that ISRG issued formal 2021 guidance for the first time.
    • Piper Sandler raised PT to $840 from $735 and keeps a Neutral rating. Despite some lingering COVID-19 impact in the quarter, Intuitive posted "healthy" mid-teens procedure growth and a better than expected quarter from a robot placement perspective driven in part by more operating leases, says the analyst.
    • Baird upgraded ISRG to Outperform from Neutral, and PT increased to $925 from $825.
    • Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Underperform to Perform.
    • Citi raised the firm's price target to $939 from $862 and reiterated a Buy rating.
    • JPMorgan, too increased the PT to $900 from $840 with an Overweight rating unchanged.
    • Deutsche Bank raised the price target from $690 to $825 and kept a Hold rating.
  • Price Action: ISRG shares increased 8.07% at $876.34 (stock's 52-week high) in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ISRG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Apr 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ISRG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISRG)

A Look Into Intuitive Surgical's Price Over Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Supply Variant-Specific Vaccine To Israel, Roche's Diagnostics Business Comes to Rescue
24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Verizon Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
STXLoop CapitalMaintains100.0
TRVRBC CapitalMaintains163.0
HXLCanaccord GenuityMaintains56.0
NFLXCowen & Co.Maintains650.0
EWCanaccord GenuityMaintains103.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com