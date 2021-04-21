 Skip to main content

Alterity's Stock Is Trading Higher As ATH434 Preserves Neurons, Motor Performance In Animal Model With Neurodegenerative Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 9:25am   Comments
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) has announced the presentation of expanded animal data to support the commercialization of its lead compound ATH434 in development to treat Parkinsonian disorders.
  • Data were presented at the American Academy of Neurology virtual annual meeting.
  • The data from an animal model of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) independently confirm and extend previous findings demonstrating that ATH434 reduces α-synuclein pathology, preserves neurons, and improves motor function.
  • MSA is a rare neurodegenerative disorder characterized by autonomic dysfunction, tremors, slow movement, muscle rigidity, and postural instability.
  • The new data indicate that ATH434 preserves neurons not only in the substantia nigra, a main area of pathology in Parkinson's disease but also in the striatum, a region of the brain that integrates information from the cortex and substantia nigra to achieve fine motor control.
  • The study also showed that ATH434 led to reductions in glial cell inclusions, comprised of aggregated α-synuclein, and levels of the toxic form of α-synuclein, both of which are pathological features of MSA.
  • Price Action: ATHE shares are up 22.4% at $1.53 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

