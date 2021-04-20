 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hoth Therapeutics' mRNA Frame Shifting Therapeutic Inhibits Tumor Growth, Animal Study Shows

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
Hoth Therapeutics' mRNA Frame Shifting Therapeutic Inhibits Tumor Growth, Animal Study Shows
  • Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) has reported that its novel anti-cancer therapeutic demonstrated positive results in humanized mast-cell neoplasm animal models for aggressive, mast cell-derived cancers such as mast cell leukemia and mast cell sarcoma.
  • The anti-cancer therapeutic, currently in development, uses mRNA frameshifting that induces apoptosis of neoplastic mast cells and cell death in neoplastic mast cells.
  • Furthermore, systemic administration of the anti-cancer therapeutic in the neoplasm model showed a significant reduction in tumors and neoplastic mast cell infiltration in the treatment group compared to the vehicle control group.
  • There were no obvious signs of toxicity, suggesting that the novel anti-cancer therapeutic was well-tolerated.
  • Price Action: HOTH shares are up 4.1% at $1.52 in market trading hours Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOTH)

Why Hoth Therapeutics's Stock is Up During Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Q1 Beat From Johnson & Johnson, KalVista Study Placed On Hold, European Label Expansion For GW Pharma's Epidiolex
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Precision Biosciences Regains Rights To CAR T Candidates, CFO Changes, 2 IPOs
Highlights From Day 1 Of Benzinga's Biotech Small Cap Conference
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancer tumorsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com