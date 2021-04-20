Hoth Therapeutics' mRNA Frame Shifting Therapeutic Inhibits Tumor Growth, Animal Study Shows
- Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) has reported that its novel anti-cancer therapeutic demonstrated positive results in humanized mast-cell neoplasm animal models for aggressive, mast cell-derived cancers such as mast cell leukemia and mast cell sarcoma.
- The anti-cancer therapeutic, currently in development, uses mRNA frameshifting that induces apoptosis of neoplastic mast cells and cell death in neoplastic mast cells.
- Furthermore, systemic administration of the anti-cancer therapeutic in the neoplasm model showed a significant reduction in tumors and neoplastic mast cell infiltration in the treatment group compared to the vehicle control group.
- There were no obvious signs of toxicity, suggesting that the novel anti-cancer therapeutic was well-tolerated.
- Price Action: HOTH shares are up 4.1% at $1.52 in market trading hours Tuesday.
