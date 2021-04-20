Y-mAbs Asked To Submit Additional Granularity Of Data For Omburtamab In Nerve Tissue Cancer
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) recently concluded a Type B meeting with the FDA regarding omburtamab in CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma.
- The company received requests from the agency for additional data concerning the granularity of data from identified historical control groups.
- Omburtamab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3 and has been radiolabeled before intraventricular central nervous system administration.
- B7-H3 is an immune checkpoint molecule that is widely expressed in tumor cells of several cancer types.
- This additional granularity data will be submitted by the end of April.
- Another Type B meeting has been scheduled for June 1 to discuss the review of the additional data.
- The company aims at resubmitting the marketing application for omburtamab late in the second quarter or in the third quarter of 2021.
- Also, the company is targeting the submission of an application to the European Medicines Agency on April 30.
- Price Action: YMAB shares are up 2.7% at $26.14 in the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.
