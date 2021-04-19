 Skip to main content

Anixa's Stock Craters As FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On CAR-T Program

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 12:58pm   Comments
  • Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares drop after the FDA has requested additional information on its Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cell therapy (CAR-T) being developed in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center (MCC).
  • The study under the Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been placed on clinical hold pending submission of additional information requested by the FDA.
  • This technology is an autologous cell therapy that requires the manufacture of a unique drug product for each patient. The therapeutic product is comprised of engineered T-cells that target the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR). FSHR is found at immunological levels exclusively on the granulosa cells of the ovaries.
  • Within the next 30 days, FDA will provide a letter to MCC with detailed and specific information requested.
  • Price Action: ANIX dropped 17% at $3.9 in the market trading hours on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

